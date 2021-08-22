A little kid has sent social media into mixed frenzy after he was caught picking money at an occasion stylishly

In the trending video, the lad would look around occasionally to ensure he wasn't being watched and continued stashing his pockets with the notes

Hilarious reactions have trailed the act of the kid with many describing him as a future politician

A little kid has got many talking owing to his action at a lavish event.

The boy dressed in native wear seemed to understand the use of currency as he was captured picking money sprayed on he floor into his pockets.

The kid would look at intervals to se if he was being watched Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mcedopikin

In the video shared on Instagram by @mcedopikin, the young lad looked around him occasionally as if trying to ensure he doesn't get caught.

After the security check, he continued to fill his pockets with the N100 notes.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the occasion it happened as of time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@hiphepearls said:

"Efile eje ki ofisapo, Omo olomo he know say country hard he just dey secure him pocket, slay pikin."

@suave_dentist commented:

"E fit be sey dem don tell am for house how e suppose act for dance floor...this guy fit get like 10 pockets o."

@custeee stated:

"Make this one no enter government house oh, this is how it starts."

@ola_torera remarked:

"Honestly e be like say na everybody like money oh. I love it it is the look for me. Omo aye!"

@legendary_megabozz reacted:

"Baba dey find wetin e go use buy stick sweet for you... That year for primary wey u go get capacity unto say u be sinzu during break period."

