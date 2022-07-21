"You Added Height": Lady Who Was Mocked for Being Ugly, Shows off Her Transformed Look in Fine Photos
- A beautiful lady has elicited reactions on social media after she flaunted her physical transformation
- According to the lady, people tagged her an ugly person in the past and one with no sense of fashion
- Some netizens found her incredible growth hard to believe as many remarked that she looked taller and totally different
A lady has taken to social media to showcase her transformed look years after being trolled.
The lady took to TikTok to share her old pictures alongside what she looks at present and the physical transformation she underwent left netizens stunned.
According to what she captioned the showcase, the lady indicated that people told her that she would forever be ugly.
She was also mocked as a girl with no sense of fashion.
Netizens marvelled at the remarkable changes that include height and size and hailed her. Some wondered what her secret was.
Watch the video below:
Netizens express surprise
masonele14 said:
"Finding your style+being comfortably in your own skin+confidence =glow up."
Queecious said:
"Cute .....
"Pls share with me what you use for your skin and weight loss."
Bunny said:
"I’ve seen beauty before but this is a discovery ……it’s GIVING!!!!!!"
Marvey said:
"I can’t embrace my body like this so many people go body shame me."
@kuku soli ❤️✈️ said:
"How did you do it I’m confuse is this desame person how old were you then and how old are you now just curious."
Once 'innocent' lady causes a stir with her transformation photos
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off her physical transformation online.
The lady with the handle @druesy173 shared her childhood photo, another picture taken in secondary school and one she took in her present state on TikTok and urged people to participate in a bid to make it an internet challenge.
From an innocent-looking child, she grew into an attractive young woman with an hour-glass shape. On her secondary school picture, she captioned that it was taken by her mum and that the man in the picture is her dad.
The lady said she felt she was ugly at that time.
