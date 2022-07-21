Dr Ngozi Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation, has shared an inspiring photo of a Nigerian youth who is a fish farmer

According to her, the young man, Ahmed Sani Nnaji, was one of those who won the YouWin empowerment program of the Goodluck Jonathan administration

Dr Iweala revealed that Ahmed has gone from a meagre six staff in the beginning to employing as many as 3,000 people in his farm in Nasarawa state

A Nigerian youth who started his farm with just six staff now employs as many as 3000 people in the facility located in Nasarawa state.

According to a photo shared by the director general of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the man named Ahmed Sani Nnaji benefited from the YouWin program of the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Dr Okonjo Iweala said the young man started from 6 staff. Photo credit: @NOIweala.

Source: Twitter

From 6 staff to employing 3000 people

Dr Iweala shared a photo of her and Ahmed. In the photo, the young man was clutching a big catfish that he grew on his farm located in Nasarawa state.

Dr Iweala wrote:

"With 2014 YouWin Winner Ahmed Sani Nnaji. Holding an 8kg+ naturally grown catfish from his farm in Nassarawa State. From 6 staff he now employs 3000 involved in rice, fish & cotton production. Nigeria’s most important resource is her dynamic & hardworking youth."

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Dayo_Afo commented:

"The tweet says he had 6 workers in 2014 and today he has over 3000 workers. What does that tell you?"

@OkeStalyf reacted:

"This is how to lift people out of poverty, not the Npower and Tradermoni this regime initiated, which is strictly for stealing money."

@OOArinze said:

"I remain grateful to you and former President, Dr. Goodluck for introducing YouWin. I was among the first set of YouWin participants. I didn't get the grant, but I gained the knowledge that established me today. I live the YouWin dream. Thank you ma."

Source: Legit.ng