Burna Boy has again wowed his teeming fans as a video of him with the prime minister of Barbados trends online

The singer, who was in Barbados for a musical show, was seen in the viral video in a chat with the PM and hugging her passionately.

Social media users have since been hailing the musician for the height he has attained over the years, as he now rolls with not just international stars but heads of states

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been hailed by his fans as he was spotted in a video chilling with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

In the video, which has gone viral, the singer was seen having a chit-chat with the Prime Minister as they laughed and hugged passionately.

The singer was in Barbados for a musical show and had met with the Prime Minister while he was there. He had earlier caught up with Mottley at the UN secretariat some while ago during his visit to New York in April.

Check out the Video of Burna Boy and Mia Mottley at Barbados below:

Fans hail Burna Boy

mahrex_owl:

"Burna chilling with government Officials now "

Marie24Dee:

"She reminds me of Portia, so down to earth, no airs"

brunitsky:

"I love this woman so much. So much. I just can't explain. I can't. She's so natural. So relatable."

scar001face:

"There's good vibe between them. Burn large."

1originalkasper:

"Burna is steady representing!!!"

vcfebian:

"Naija for life, we’ve taken over"

IwuohaNoel:

"Your talent will take you to where you never imagined. See hug like she's his Mum"

TheycallmeEronz:

"He nor dey roll with celebrities anymore . Na foriegn government parastatals my guy dey with"

Source: Legit.ng