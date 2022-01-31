A Nigerian Catholic priest, who doubles as a farmer has taken to social media to celebrate his farming prowess, showcasing the good yields from his crops

The priest, Reverend Father Austine Afehe Firebrand took to Facebook to show the very big cassava he harvested from his farm, saying he is contributing to food security in Nigeria

Nigerians have joined to celebrate and praise him for taking to farming despite his busy schedules as a priest

A Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Austine Afehe Firebrand, is celebrating his impressive harvest for the outgoing farming season. He took to Facebook to display very large sizes of cassava which he said came from his farm.

According to him, he is contributing to reducing food insecurity in Nigeria through his modest farming efforts.

The priest doubles as a farmer. Photo credit: Fr Austine Afehe

Source: Facebook

The priest who farms

Austine who works at the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, Benue state wrote on Facebook:

"We do not only preach the Gospel. We also engage in farming to contribute our quota to food security. Blessed be God for this yield."

Nigerians on Facebook are praising the priest, for being able to farm despite his position. Here are the comments fetched from the post:

Iorliam Stephen wrote:

"Welcome Fr. If Fr who is always busy in the Lord's vineyard can make out time to farm then I really need to wake up from my slumber. Thanks, Fr for the eye-opener Fr."

Ami Mdoo wrote:

"Nice work Father, it will be more each year, God bless you."

Simon Sesugh Yawe said:

"Affirmation of John 5:17 as my father goes on working so do I. Well done Padre for leading your flocks with exemplary life."

"Yateghtegh Cynthia Ahemen commented:

"Padre me I want garri from that cassava ooooo.....well done."

