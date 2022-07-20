The Nigerian brothers who recreated the entrance of Roman Reigns of the World Wrestling Entertainment have continued to receive goodies

The latest package sent to the talented content creators by WWE consists of a replica of the famous titles belts

As soon as the package reached them, the boys took to social media to flaunt their goodies to the admiration of their fans

WWE has sent an additional package for Nigerian brothers who are content creators with the TikTok handle @ebukadikeh. They specialise in recreating entry styles of famous wrestlers such as Reman Reigns.

The boys caught public attention after they perfectly recreated the famous entry of Roman Reigns in a video they shared on TikTok and which later went viral.

The boys now feel like real champions. Photo credit: @ebukadikeh1.

More recognitions

After the TikTok video went viral, the boys attracted the attention of the WWE and Roman Reings.

The WWE had earlier sent them some gifts consisting of a WWE 2K22 game, a signed Rey Mysterio disc, an Undertaker action figure, a Stone Cold Steve Austin mug, a WWE 2K22 bag pack and a Rey Mysterio sweatshirt.

Boys relish their new gift from WWE

The latest gifts received by the boys are replicas of the WWE titles belts. They flaunted the impressive belts on Twitter to celebrate their feat.

@ebukadikeh wrote on Twitter:

"I’m overwhelmed! I just want to thank @wwe for this package. I’ve honestly wanted to hold it all my life. I feel like a champion right now."

Twitter users react

@Ogunkay11 said:

"I dey always check their videos before... Be like say me too go dey do wrestling videos now ooo."

@SirGreatOne23 commented:

"Please Recreate the video with these titles."

@EltarinDineer reacted:

"Now that they have genuine replicas, I feel a recreation using them is an absolute must."

@LittleMissKittn said:

"Now you gotta defend those belts, you know that right? It's an unwritten rule or something."

Twitter recognises Nigerian biker Kunle Adeyanju

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Twitter recognised Kunle Adeyanju, the Nigerian man who rode a bike from London to Lagos.

Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal tweeted in support of the long journey embarked upon by the biker.

Kunle would later arrive in Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2022 to a rousing welcome at the Seme border.

