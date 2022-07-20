Mixed reactions have continued to trail Nigeria's Super Falcons semi-finals loss to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on Monday, July 18

A Nigerian mum who also reacted to the outcome of the match was recorded and has become an internet sensation

Showcasing great passion and an infectious patriotism, the woman hailed the resilient Falcons for keeping their opponents in check after going down to 9 women

A video of a passionate Nigerian mum sharing her thoughts on the outcome of the Super Falcons match against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco has got many talking.

The defending champions of the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) football contest lost 5-4 on penalties to their Moroccan opponents in the semi-finals match on Monday, July 18.

She analysed the match with passion. Photo Credit: @olorisports, Pulse Nigeria

Source: Instagram

The football-loving mum spoke majorly in Yoruba as she joined Nigerians in hailing the resilient performance of the Falcons in holding off the Moroccans after two of their players got red-carded.

Sports Presenter Aderonke Adesola had shared on Instagram the clip of her mum giving her two cents on the loss, suggesting by her remark that the love for sports runs in her family.

"When I told you this sport living in me I met it at home, I was never wrong. my Mama giving me in details how she felt about @ng_superfalcons game yesterday Watch till the end people were clapping . she’s the real Gee...," Aderonke wrote excitedly.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

@abuhxtian said:

"Mama Na Sports Presenter Too."

@1ednut said:

"So passionate! I can listen to her talk football all day! Bless her."

@iam_easymann said:

"Ah ahhh olori your mother I just love her haha she be legend oooo."

@ajayibashiruabidemi said:

"Proud of you my Ibadan sister, to show your mama hustle."

@emmakkayluv said:

"This is amazing, mum does it better. Trust somebody is not jealous sha."

Woman in wrapper showcases impressive ball-juggling skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman in a wrapper had gone viral after she was spotted juggling balls.

The unidentified black lady in a Facebook video shared by Bahamas Press dazzled the group of persons that stood to watch her as she played with the ball like a pro-league player.

Despite wearing a wrapper, she comfortably juggled the ball on her feet for a while and then amazingly moved it to her head.

The talented lady did a good number of nods with her head before doing some juggling with her shoulders. All the time her performance lasted, the ball didn't fall to the ground.

Source: Legit.ng