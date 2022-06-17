Two Nigerian brothers who had caught the attention of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with their talents have finally got their flowers

This is as the American professional wrestling promotion company finally sent them gift items weeks after honouring them

The brothers who are content creators are famed for recreating the match entrances of popular WWE superstars that include Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Randy Orton

Viral Nigerian brothers who were weeks ago honoured by WWE superstar Roman Reigns and his team have finally got gifts from the American entertainment company.

The young lads, with the handle @ebukadikeh on TikTok, first caught the attention of WWE after funnily recreating the match entrance of Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion popularly known as Head of The Table.

They were sent gifts by WWE. Photo Credit: WWE TOP, Instagram/@romanreigns, TikTok/@ ebukadikeh

In the entrance remake, the eldest of the lads could be seen appearing on the scene in Roman Reigns' dress style and with a fake tattoo spread across his right hand and chest region.

Behind him, as he walked commandingly, are two younger lads who acted like The USOs - Reigns' cousins who are WWE tag team champions.

By his right hand side is the young man's little sibling who played the role of Roman's counsel, Paul Heyman.

The younger Paul Heyman actor is seen walking with humility beside his 'Tribal Chief' with Roman's two belts hanging on both his shoulders while the song played in the background.

The video got thousands of views on TikTok and Facebook where it was also posted.

The talented brothers show off their gifts

In a new video shared on WWE TOP on Facebook, the Nigerian brothers announced that they finally received the gifts from WWE and expressed gratitude to the company.

They went on to unwrap the gifts before the camera on after the other with excitement. The gifts are a WWE 2K22 game, a signed Rey Mysterio disc, an Undertaker action figure, a Stone Cold Steve Austin mug, a WWE 2K22 bag pack and a Rey Mysterio sweatshirt.

Watch the video here.

Many however thought WWE could have done better

Gloria Maggie Ramos said:

"I seen others trying to impersonate like you but no comparison to y'all. Great job! Y'all deserve everything y'all got and more. Liked your videos all the way from the united States (Austin Texas)."

Enrique Pincay said:

"Wwe didn’t have to do anything honestly, but the fact they reached out with something is a blessing and I’m sure it meant a lot to these young men.

"Those that are critizing about the contents or lack there of obviously don’t know that a simple reply was a great gesture and the gifts are an added bonus. Congrats guys great job by wwe to recognize these young guys who are obviously huge fans, this the kinda content I love to see, blessings"

Craig Fox said:

"Not being rude or ungrateful here, but surely Vince McMahon and his multi billion company could offer or say, we welcome you with tickets and a meeting with the wrestlers. Just a shame for these young kids who obviously idolize these stars and they get a bag and a cup????"

Malibongwe Mngomezulu said:

"WWE it's good to see yall reaching out people can complain about the magnitude of the gift.. They don't realize you didn't have to and most importantly the boys look very happy.. Its the thought that counts surely its a start of greater things."

WWE recognises the talents of Nigerian brothers who recreated Roman Reigns' entrance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the WWE had recognised the talents of Nigerian brothers who recreated Roman Reigns' entrance in a funny video.

In a clip shared by @ebukadikeh on his page, Roman Reigns and his entire crew were all astounded as they praised the Nigerian content creators.

That was not all. On Twitter, it was revealed that the wrestling body gave the brothers a special code to input on their console to have access to their products.

