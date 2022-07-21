A video of Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Victony linking up has gone viral days after their heated exchange on Twitter

The two singers were seen with some of their crew members as they laughed and bonded well, an indication that the fight on social media was over

Many of their fans have, however, taken to social media to react as some claimed the two only used the exchange on Twitter to trend

All seems to be well between Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Victony, as the two were spotted together in a recent viral video.

The video comes days after Omah Lay took shots at Ruger and Victony, who he described as kids in a tweet via his Twitter handle.

Video of Omah Lay and Victony laughing.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Ruger get mind dey talk about bnxn like that for this app smh!! mofos do anything for clout out here, same way Victony lol my tweet the other time, y’all are really kids."

See the post below:

Omah Lay’s tweet was a reaction to Ruger's claim of him being better than his colleague BNXN (Buju).

See the video below:

Fans react as Omah Lay, and Victony link up

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

_forty4__:

"Guys, na peace dey here. Make we check next door!"

sanitydeee:

"So na we Una dey use catch cruise before."

c.h.r.i.s__3:

"Lol na my eye Dey pain me abi Watin I Dey see so?"

0lumidey_:

"People wey Dey use us catch cruise on Twitter ."

vortxszn:

"No be them still get argument for twitter the other day lol..guys>>>>>"

_djwizman

"No be this thing I won de see make them no make peace #violence."

Omah Lay shares his depression experience

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Omah Lay opened up about some of his personal experiences in the past weeks.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, the singer spoke about depression and how he lost his mind and literally wanted to kill himself.

According to him, his depression worsened after sleeping with his therapist.

Omah Lay, who recently dropped a new song dubbed Boy Alone, said it might be the last time his fans would hear him cry on a song.

