The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Parag Agrawal , has released a tweet celebrating Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju

, Kunle, also known as Lion Heart is currently on his way, riding his Eagle bike from London to Lagos, Nigeria

In the tweet shared on May 22, Agrawal said Twitter is grateful that Kunle is using the platform to share his experiences

Since Kunle Adeyanju commenced his London to Lagos journey on a bike, it has been accolades upon accolades.

The latest person to share his admiration for Kunle, also called Lion Heart, is Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal.

Kunle Adeyanju is currently in Ghana. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Thank you for sharing your experience

In the said tweet, Agrawal said the company is grateful that Kunle is using the platform to share his experiences during the journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Agrawal tweeted:

"Hey @lionheart1759— thanks for sharing your inspiring journey with the world on Twitter, and with our @TwitterGhana team. Love to see it #LondonToLagos."

See the full tweet below:

Twitter users commend Kunle

@ajayibenmi commented:

"As Twitter CEO, I expect your tweet for #LondonToLagos to come with donation of large sum of money or don’t you know that the mission is to end Polio in Africa?"

@Abramansah said:

"Congratulations to Rotarian Kunle and all those who made this journey awesome."

@arokoyu commented:

"When the journey through greatness starts.. someone can feel in his soul and body .. this greatness of yours @lionheart1759...will never stop oo ..you are moving higher."

@ElizabethDike5 commented:

"Wow, congratulations, so happy to hear this. Nigeria still await you."

@Gbdominiq said:

"You've made a name for yourself through out the world. Any brand you touch henceforth is in business."

@JAYEOLASUNDAYP1 commented:

"I told you bro that world will celebrate and you can see now, it's well with your spirit."

Nigerian lady rides okada across 22 states, people praise her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady rode her bike across 22 states of the country, attracting accolades from people.

The lady whose name is Fehintoluwa Okegbenle shared photos of her journey on social media and many Nigerians were surprised by her bravery.

She has been described in many flowering words by her fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng