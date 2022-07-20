Over the years, some brave Nigerian women have been making impacts and venturing into paths dominated by men

One of these women include 59-year-old Onokpite Agbaduta Beauty who used the proceeds from driving a public bus to send all her children to school

Another lady simply identified as Yemi drives tanker for a living; a profession which she started since she was 21

A host of Nigerian women have been challenging gender steorotype by going into male-dominated fields.

Famuyiwa Omobolanle set all boundaries aside to become a keke driver when teaching was not paying her enough.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights three Nigerian women who went viral online after delving into male-dominated professions.

Brave women who are successful as drivers Photo Credit: Daily Trust / Byjonom / BBC

Source: UGC

1. Yemi

26-year-old Yemi is presently a truck driver who began driving articulated vehicles at an early age of 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She has been rightly regarded as an inspiration to young ladies due to her strength and hardworking nature.

Bjyomyom who shared her story wrote:

"Meet Yemi a 26-year-old fuel truck driver. A school cert holder who started driving articulated vehicles at age 21. Her easy dexterity awed me. An inspiration to hardworking youngsters."

2. Mrs. Onokpite Agbaduta Beauty

A 59-year-old Nigerian widow, Beauty Onokpite runs inter-state transport and has been in the business for 20 years.

Onokpite said she started driving at the age of 39 and used the proceeds to train all her children in school.

According to the hardworking woman, her last child has graduated from university and is currently undergoing her youth service.

Onokpite disclosed in a sad interview how she lost her husband in 1992 and had to look for ways to take care of her family.

She started by buying buses for drivers who gave her regular returns but took a decision to drive herself after they proved themselves unworthy.

“When I started in Lagos in 2011, one of my friends called me and asked why I had to take to such a business and I had to tell her that I was using the business to take care of my children".

3. Famuyiwa Omobolanle

Omobolanle graduated with a certificate in mass communication, but after 17 years, she was still unable to secure a well paying job except teaching in a school.

After a while, she went for a training and different tricycle companies came to teach them how to go into transport business. She decided to give it a trial.

The smart woman was able to get the keke for N1.4 million hire purchase price with the condition of remitting N3,000 daily.

She stated that in other to make the payment in 18 months, some of them in their group decided to pay more daily. After some months of doing the business, she dumped teaching entirely because Keke business paid her more.

Where is your shop? Reactions as Nigerian female barber shows off fine haircut she gave little boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who is a barber by profession has gone online to speak about one of her clients.

Sharing photos of a kid whose hair she worked on, the barber said she was glad her time on him was productive despite his childish trouble.

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to praise her as some wanted to know how they could employ her service.

Source: Legit.ng