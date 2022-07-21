Laura Nuttall, a 22-year-old lady was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, and was given a year to live

Laura however pulled through as she had to leave school and commence a series of treatments including undergoing surgery to remove a tumor

Against all odds, the young lady graduated from the University of Manchester where she studied politics, philosophy, and economics

Laura Nuttall, 22 has bagged a degree in politics, philosophy, and economics against all odds.

In 2018, Laura was found to have 8 cancerous tumors after being diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Laura Nutall poses for a photo with her family. Photo credit: The University of Manchester/BBC.

Source: UGC

Laura leaves school for treatment

She would later leave school so as to undergo treatment. However, doctors said she would only survive for another 12 months at the period.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Laura has however pulled through and made it out of school after she responded well to treatment, including surgery.

She graduated from the University of Manchester, England. Reacting, the young lady told the BBC that it was epic for her.

Her words:

"My doctors told me I wouldn't be going back to university full stop. I didn't think I'd be graduating, but here I am, finally. In my first year, I wasn't sure if I would be able to make it to graduation, never mind get a 2:1."

Great celebration for her family

Laura's family joined to celebrate with her as she bagged her degree against all odds. Her mother was full of happiness.

The happy mum, Nicola said:

"Laura was told that she had a life expectancy of around a year and wouldn't be going back to university at all, so to see her graduate is just incredible.

"I know how hard she's had to work to achieve her degree alongside her chemotherapy, surgery and treatment, and this day is a real celebration of her tenacity."

Woman with one leg runs 104 marathon

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a strong woman identified as Jacky Hunt-Broersma broke a world record after she ran her 104th marathon with one leg.

Jacky, unfortunately, lost her left leg to cancer years back and has since then determined to prove that there is a lot of ability in disability.

The 46-year-old lady is expecting the Guinness World Records to certify her record-beating run with one leg, saying she likes to push herself.

Source: Legit.ng