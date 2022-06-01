A video from an extremely simple wedding occasion between two Nigerian lovebirds has sparked debate on the net

Like the couple, the guests at the traditional wedding didn't rock any flamboyant attire and all looked simple in slippers and casual wear

The bride wasn't specially dressed and had no bridesmaid to assist her in performing the ceremony's demand

A Nigerian couple has tied the knot wearing slippers and casual wear in what is an Igbo traditional wedding.

It is not clear whether it is a decision of choice or condition, but it was crystal clear that theirs was extremely low-budget and simple.

In a short video from the occasion shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the bride is seen carrying out the palm wine ritual that involves her searching and giving the drink to her man.

She eventually located him after teasing some guests and knelt before the casually-dressed husband-to-be to offer him the palm wine.

Guests were also casually dressed

As the man drank, people came close and sprayed some money on the couple.

He then got up and walked together with the bride in the direction of a seated elderly man. There, they received marriage blessings and advice.

It was observed that the man spoke in Igbo language, suggesting that the occasion involved an Igbo couple.

It was also observed that all guests that graced the occasion were casually dressed. No bridesmaid was employed for the occasion. Interestingly, the wedding venue wasn't specially decorated.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

@ericmoore_mpr said:

"Simple… no much spending, even if divorce occurs tomorrow.. nothing to regret or cry on."

@itzstanley10 said:

"This one na urgent marriage. Maybe she don carry Belle and the girl parent talk say baba must marry there daughter."

@khalifa_trojan said:

"GOd bless them ❤️ note to my own future wife na lowkey wedding high key honeymoon."

@vlackice_jayjay said:

"Everybody deserves the purest form of love ❤️ May their home be blessed and everyone else who’s genuinely in love❤️ I love love and I love to see people being loved."

Nigerian couple in casual wear marry inside the pastor's office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple had tied the knot in casual wear and in their pastor's office.

Jokotolajesu Oluwaseun David who shared the photos on Facebook group Life, stated that the wedding occasion took place in Evangelical Church Winning All in Gombe state, Northern Nigeria.

Jokotolajesu, giving more details about the wedding, said there was no special cake for the occasion, special native wear called aso ebi as well as reception.

The man stated that he would also prefer such a simple wedding advising social media users to not be under any pressure but instead do what they can afford.

