A Nigerian man has stirred emotions online after sharing a video of his 'controlling wife' throwing him out of the house

In the viral video, the woman was spotted packing his properties inside a box and taking them out

The angry wife insisted to her husband that he must leave the house and find somewhere else to stay

A Nigerian man has posted a sad video of his wife packing his properties and sending him out of the house.

While sharing the video, the sad man noted that they both built the house together and he doesn't understand why she would be chasing him out.

Although he didn't mention what exactly led to her decision, he however noted that the lady wants to be in control of everything in the house.

Man thrown out of US apartment by wife Photo Credit: @menbesafe

Source: UGC

He however maintained that he cannot let a woman be in charge of him because it doesn't happen like that in his country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the touching video shared on TikTok @menbesafe, he insisted that men should always be in charge.

People react to sad video

@owen.ny said:

"What’s did you do to get to this point, and I believe it takes two to tangle and what’s her story?"

@gylive stated:

"Not every woman, it is only your woman, I can't kick my husband out of the house. shiiiiiiiiiid marriage is sweet. Pray for you brother."

@lexusronia reacted:

"There’s a reason tell the truth there’s no woman will kick the man out for no reason ."

@chocolatemustang333 commented:

"Literally by who’s standards are women to follow, I’m 46 & no 1 has flourished this historical book of how a woman should be 3 side’s to a Ship."

@indiamom5 noted:

"Well let her pay all the bills she needs your help if house is in your and her name she shouldn't put you out."

@ertitrea added:

"If you really really you’re paying for the house she cannot kick you out you need to call police you have solution not woman she has the right here no."

Man sends wife packing for posting photos of their new house online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has allegedly sent his wife packing after she posted photos of their new house on a Facebook group for all to see.

According to reports, one of the group members who also knows the husband decided to send the man the post and that was where the problem started.

The man who was said to have warned the woman countless times over posting family businesses on social media went bonkers and sent the woman packing.

Source: Legit.ng