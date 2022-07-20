A man who was formerly plus-size has taken to social media to show off his physical transformation

According to the man, his wife divorced him owing to his plus-size, leaving him to fend for their child alone

He then began working on himself after she dumped him and shed over 300 lbs without surgery and exercise

A divorcee has inspired netizens without his transformed look after being dumped by his wife because he was plus-size.

In a series of videos shared via his TikTok handle, the father of one gave a shocker that his wife rarely had intercourse while they were married because he was fat.

The man began working on himself after being divorced by his wife. Photo Credit: TikTok/@keaiwm24

Source: UGC

He also recalled how his then wife cheated on him with a guy when he weighed 530 pounds.

In a new video showing his new look, he wrote:

"My ex-wife divorced me when I was 480lbs.

"She said she didn't want her child to have a father like me."

Determined, the man said he worked on himself and shed 200 pounds without surgery and exercise.

He is now open to helping plus-size folks shed weight with his method.

Watch the video below:

Awooo said:

"It’s not hard to lose weight . Incorporate a workout plan either from the App Store or YouTube. Cut all snacks/sweets including soda. Add protein."

lamexxfly said:

"Bless my brother , but i feel you should have done it when you had your family with you.... No joy in losing your family.. Bless."

tally848 said:

"Don't let anyone make u have to feel less than bcuz u gave her what she needed my ex n sis told me am skinny but I don't mind I love me."

@glossy4life said:

"It’s great she left if not u might not hv had the courage to do this for yourself bc this ur present size is for u not her."

miamymy said:

"Congrats...but i offen wonder y it take d worse things 2 bring out d best in us..glad u didnt give up on urself like she did..guess she's sorry now."

