Timi Dakolo left his fans gushing as he shared a video of the moment he stormed his family’s residence abroad on a surprise visit

In a caption to the video, the singer explained that he didn’t tell them he was coming and only told his wife to get something down the stairs

Many of his followers have reacted to the video as they expressed their excitement at the bond the singer shares with his wife and children

It was an emotional moment as popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo shared a video that showed the moment he gave his wife and children a surprise visit at their residence abroad.

In a caption to the video, the singer explained that he didn’t tell them he was coming and only told his wife he didn’t know when he was coming but told her to pick something down the stairs.

Timi Dakolo and family. Credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I didn’t tell them I was coming. I told Busola I didn’t know when I was coming and that she should come to pick something downstairs. #family.

In the videos the singer shared on Instagram, his wife Busola Dakolo could be seen coming downstairs only to find her husband waiting for her. She couldn’t hide her shock as she jumped at her husband and hugged him tightly.

The most emotional moment was when he got into the house, and his children saw him; they all jumped at him as they were surprised to see him. Finally, his son Alex got everyone so emotional that he began to shed tears upon sighting his dad.

Check out the video below:

Fans gush at the emotional video

its_tegadominic:

"Awwwwnnn emotions rolling over, I can imagine "

oliveemodi:

"Awwwwww this is sooooo sweeeettttt"

uchennaji:

"Told you that boy misses you like crazy . Thank God for safe journey "

simioyewumi:

"I’ve watched this about 3 times! Well done dad! "

marrzofficial:

"Hard guy in the mud Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️ see as e sweet!"

iamadejoju:

"Awwwww Alex is so in touch with his emotions ❤️❤️ I love eet!"

iamkemraj:

"So sweet I can relate hubby did same 2 months ago. Just got back from work and met the dude on the bed. I yelled and ran out of the house. God bless your family❤️"

Source: Legit.ng