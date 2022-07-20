A total stranger made the day of a female beggar he ran into at an ATM stand with what he did to her

The man who claimed not to have any 'change' on him, offered the beggar his credit card and urged her to use it to make withdrawals as she deems fit

In the clip, the surprised beggar made use of his card and withdrew some money with a smile on her face

Netizens have hailed a man following a viral video showing his lovely gesture to a female beggar.

The man identified as Ryan Tama approached an ATM stand and found a young lady at a corner seeking alms.

He showed a rare kindness to the beggar. Photo Credit: TikTok/@uniquelytama

Source: UGC

An open cheque from a stranger

In the clip he shared on TikTok, the content creator walked up to her and handed her his credit card to use to withdraw any amount of her choosing.

According to the man, he had no 'change' to give her, hence his decision to release the card to her.

The lady looked at him with surprise written on her face but heeded his directive. She slotted in his credit card on the machine and made a withdrawal of her choice.

The man then retrieved his card from the machine and reiterated to the lady that the money withdrawn was hers.

The bewildered beggar appreciated the man for his kindness.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

king omar ❤ said:

" Sweat bro . love you bro.

"That u take the hand of our poor sister may Allah give you more than you want."

wasimbrown said:

"May Allah protect you and give you sustenance, he who does good finds good."

Yo said:

"Your a Good Guy hope you get more in return for your good deeds for helping those in need ."

H said:

"I could see she was embarrassed because he was recording…so a god deed without publicising it."

