A beautiful little girl has stirred massive reactions on twitter over her kind gesture to some officers on uniform

The little girl saw the soldiers and decided to show her respect to them in an unpredictable manner

In a viral video, she was seen running off to one of them and touching his feet before saluting all the soldiers

A beautiful video of a little girl paying her respect to some officers has caused a frenzy on social media.

The little girl saw the officers on uniform and quickly ran to meet of them. She touched his feet and placed her palm on her forehead.

The soldiers looked so surprised and they all smiled at her in amazement. She smiled back before saluting all of them.

Little girl touches soldier's feet Photo Credit: @Akash Sahu

Source: Twitter

Twitter users react to the video

Reacting to the video, some people have expressed their love for the little girl's action, while noting that she acted like a true patriotic citizen.

Believer PK said:

"Every parent should look after his or her kid for some lessons of patriotism on daily basis... Its really needed to make India a strong and great nation... It can be little scary for other countries for population we have."

Dr Jess reacted:

"Those who did not have access to army personnel may touch feet of their watch man at the gate Jai Sri Ram."

Dominic Purs noted:

"To show respect your elders has nothing to do with equality. It depicts humbleness and this practice is unique to the indians."

Jayant Joshi rescted:

"Such a patriotic little human. I have watched this countless times and I can't get over it."

Aarhan Rohan noted:

"This is too much. A kid that small shouldn't be allowed to anyone's feet. We aren't living in a martial state either. Soldiers should be respected & given their dues. But can't be treated as Gods."

Aevind Dasu commented:

"Same way all should also make their children learn Sanskrit without fail, it is the urgent need to protect our heritage & culture."

