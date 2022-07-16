A mother could not control her emotions after reuniting with her son who has been away for seven years

In a heartwarming video, the excited mother danced for him before falling down on his feet with so much joy in her heart

The video has stirred emotions online as some TikTok users share their experiences with family members who have been away from home

A video has captured an excited mother thanking God for the safe arrival of her beloved son to Nigeria.

Reports gathered that the young man has been living abroad for seven years before making plans to come back home.

An emotional video shared by his sister on TikTok shows the moment his mother saw him for the first time in seven years and they created a beautiful scene.

Mother reunites with son Photo Credit: @loloezechinedu

The proud mother danced for him with joy in her heart before falling down on her knees to thank God.

The young man was also captured spraying money on his mother who was so emotional over the safe return of her son. The video was shared on TikTok by @loloezechinedu.

TikTok users react to emotional video

@skyznoble:

"When you are celebrating also be watchful of the enemy, they’re standing there acting good but with wicked heart, I love this ."

@naomijuliet1:

"God please make my own brother to return to us in Jesus name amen."

@broda_hippo:

"I'm crying right now my mother is no more God why. If your mother is still alive please always celebrate her."

@xiumdavids:

"Chaiii congratulations ma'am e no easy ooo,this is how my mum and son will welcome me soon ☺️."

@lasisiraphael:

"I LOST MY OWN MOTHER WHEN I WAS 17 YEARS OLD,HOW I WISH SHE IS ALIVE NOW,I FOR SPOIL AM WITH EVERYTHING WEY MONEY FIT BUY."

@edehebuka166 commented:

"God help me to celebrate my mother too.she suffer for me.God bless you dear and may God continue to bless you."

@345vicky1:

"Dear God… please don’t let my mom die when I start making it please I really want to surprise that woman."

