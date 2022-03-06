A woman broke down in tears after reuniting with her daughter for the first time after seven years of going missing

In a video online, Madam Elizabeth could not hold her joy as she collapsed on the ground, shedding uncontrollable tears

Her daughter got missing in 2015, and after years of searching, the mother-daughter duo reunited with the help of the Missing Children Team

Seven long years after her child got missing, Madam Elizabeth reunited with her daughter in an emotional moment captured on tape.

The girl disappeared in 2015, leaving her mother and other family members in distress.

In June 2021, Madam Elizabeth reported the incident to the Missing Children Team led by Atinka TV/FM editor Regina Asamoah.

She saw her child again

She got in touch with the team after watching a documentary by Regina Asamoah in May 2021 and saw how she helped reunite missing kids with their families.

After months of searching, the Missing Children Team found her daughter in Great Mission International Children's Home, an orphanage at Nungua Brigade in Accra.

Madam Elizabeth met her for the first time in seven years and broke down in tears.

Man reunited with mum after many years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Li Jingwei, who was kidnapped and sold when he was four years old in 1989 saw his family again more than 30 years later.

It was gathered that the Chinese man was sold to a family in Henan province. While speaking with the media, Jingwei said he could not remember anything, including the names of his parents and where he came from.

The man said that when he was abducted, he only remembered what his parents looked like and the landscape that leads to his home.

How he kept drawing a map

So, every day, he drew a map that could take him back home. He did that daily until he was 13 years old so that he would not forget.

Between the age of five and 13, Jingwei drew the maps in the sand and notebooks so that his recalling ability can be sharp.

