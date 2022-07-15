A video making the rounds online shows an excited fathee expressing his joy after his daughter landed in America

Apparently, the little girl has been away from the family for a while and he made plans to bring her over to the United States

In a heartwarming video, the father and daughter finally reunited at the airport and the happy father made sure the moment was worthwhile

Years after being apart from each other, a father has finally reunited with his beautiful daughter who recently arrived America.

The father and daughter had been living apart from each other in different countries, and the father who was not happy over the distance, made plans to bring her over.

After several attempts, he finally got lucky and an emotional video shows the little girl arriving the airport in America.

Father reunites with daughter in U.S. Photo Credit: @sammyfamily

The happy father waited for her with the American flag which he placed over her body during their reunion.

Friends and well wishers present at the scene also came close to take photos with them and also give her flowers.

Sharing the video via his official TikTok page @sammyfamily 4, the happy father said he cannot keep calm because his daughter finally came over to U.S.

TikTok users gush over the video

"@luhyabae254 said:

"1 day i will go to Us and invite my kids too,.in God everything is possible am a woman of faith."

@user1103859981010 commented:

"wow, can't wait for me and my children to join my husband there. Trusting God on this."

@elitaborda22 stated:

"Bless your family sir, your daughter will make you a proud king amen."

@ameliagesirr said:

"Prayers for my daughter, her interview has been pending for two years now ."

@hajiadiakite added:

"She is pretty and matured the young ones will have a good role model."

@lydianjuguna254 noted:

"I pray God that one day I will go home and meet my kindsI miss them too much."

