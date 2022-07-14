A beautiful mother has shared videos of her hardworking 8-year-old son, David, doing house chores at home

The videos showed him cleaning the house, cooking for the family, and helping his mother on different occasions

Sharing the videos on his birthday, the proud mother thanked God for giving her such a hardworking son

A Nigerian mother identified as Ozy Precious has showered accolades on her young hardworking son.

She shared videos of the young boy doing house chores at home perfectly, and gushed over his caring attitude towards the family.

Speaking further, the proud mum did not fail to give God His flowers for blessing her with her son whom she described as 'an amazing helper'.

Proud mum shows off hardworking son Photo Credit: @Ozy Precious

Source: Facebook

In her words:

"Lemme save dis here for my 8yr old hardworking Birthday Boo. I thank God for gifting me with such an amazing helper.... Mummy and Daddy loves uuuuu."

People react

Odun Akanni said:

"Happy birthday belated king David, God bless you. My sister weldone, God bless your household; Amen.Congratulations once again.

Oby Princeamobi stated:

"Nice one child keep it up happy birthday to you Congrats."

Cynthy Jay reacted:

"Wow, he is really hardworking dear...Happy birthday my Prince Charming."

Amara Ezizi commented:

"Awwwww...... Weldone boy, u re doing great . More Grace."

Buchi Uche reacted:

"Boo Boo m, u r blessed beyond measures, no force can stop u cos u r unbreakable, unbeatable, continue making us proud boy,Mom and dad loves u....."

