A beautiful lady has shared a video of herself with a white woman whom she referred to as her client

While sharing the video, the lady expressed her excitement that her oyinbo 'client' travelled down just to meet with her

The excited lady went ahead to advise those trolling her on TikTok to achieve the same feat if they can

A video making rounds online has captured the goofy moments between an oyinbo woman and a black lady.

Apparently, the lady who made the video stated that her oyinbo 'client' had travelled all the way down to see her.

A video showed them goofing around and loving up together as the oyinbo woman stared at her in admiration.

Nigerian lady shows off oyinbo friend Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv and the caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My client came through for me. If e easy, do am."

People react to the video

The video has stirred massive reactions online as people pen down their thoughts regarding the video.

@rollyella said:

"It’s not easy my dear."

@santoslee7 stated:

"so you dey do street ."

@tashatasha85 commented:

"Baby girl hold am tie."

@kikibae79 asked:

"Wetin you Dey sell for her?"

@graceomole201 stated:

"abeg I just followed u and messaged u pls let me ask u something mine refuse to come ."

Nduka Manofsteel added:

"hian this story no clearoooo"

Welcome to Nigeria sweetheart: Oyinbo woman travels down to meet man, they hug at airport in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man known as Anuoluwapo on TikTok has in a video shown the moment he welcomed his oyinbo lover to Nigeria.

The man, like someone who has been expectant, excitedly walked toward his lover and hugged her as she came in with her luggage. Despite the fact that the woman had a facemask on and wrinkles on her forehead, the brightness in her eyes showed how equally happy she was.

As the two lovers exchanged hugs, passersby moved around. Anuoluwapo's friends were also present for the homecoming occasion. At the time of writing this report, the video has been seen over 800,000 times with thousands of likes.

Source: Legit.ng