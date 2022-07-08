Beautiful youth corps members were recently spotted showing off their dance moves at one corner of the road

One after the other, the ladies showcased their dance moves and shook their waists to a viral TikTok sound.

The video has stirred massive reactions from people online with most people applauding them over their dance moves

Reactions have trailed a video of some Nigerian youth corps members dancing happily and twisting their bodies on the road.

The corps members who reportedly assembled together for their clearance at local Government decided to chill out while waiting for their turns.

They were seen in the viral video shaking their waists while some other corpers watched with smiling faces.

Adorable video stirs reactions

The video shared by @tolanicrown on TikTok has sparked reactions online as people pen down their comments regarding the dance moves.

uzomaben said:

"I am expecting to see youth corpers to exhibit entrepreneurer skill not waist dance. not this time."

@multeenroland0394 stated:

"I just hope say no be sokoto be dis cos u guys might just be dancephlemy stay safe ohh."

@bayor321 reacted:

"give me the one wey yellow, I like am, so beautiful pretty bae."

@user4641350632358 noted:

"u guys are doing well keep up the good work."

@emmyblinks07 said:

"hmmmmm send that backside to my door post."

@sundayakinruwa added:

"No try am for northern Nigerian o. Please."

