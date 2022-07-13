A man who has been working in Ireland finally came back home to see his family after three years of being distant

The young man wanted his return to be a surprise so he didn't inform his parents ahead of his arrival

In a heartwarming video, he acted as a waiter and served his parents' food before revealing his face to his mother who broke down in tears

A hardworking man has been working for years in Ireland without coming back home to see his family.

After three years of being far away from his family, he finally decided to pay them a surprise visit.

He came down to their country of residence and acted as a waiter at a restaurant where his parents ate.

Man pays surprise visit to his parents Photo Credit: sting89dmz

Source: UGC

In a viral video, the young man who wore a face mask, was seen serving food to his unsuspecting parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After serving them, he removed his face mask and his mother immediately screamed and broke down in tears. The touching video was shared on TikTok by @sting89dmz with the caption:

"My nurse brother went home from working in Ireland after three years and acted as a waiter to surprise our mom and dad."

Mixed reactions trail the video

@nojcay said:

"I admired how they talk to him not knowing that he is their son. That only shows how wonderful parents they are. They treat every person with respect."

@jeffreysim1976 stated:

"how can they not recognise their own son? even I haven't see someone for years by looking at their eyes and hearing their voice I straight out know."

@rosl_ commented:

"so sad they don't recognize him at first..but it's a nice surprise."

@marinadurlin remarked:

"Im sorry I don’t get this. As a mother I would recognise my son even if he had a paper bag over his head."

@sesilayanty2 reacted:

"They already told .he look like his son..actually the mask the one make look different."

@4dagan said:

"it would not take me that long to know my son Im sorry I know my sons eyes,voice with in 20 sec I would know."

@insideantares said:

"Awwww this was my dad and sister picking me up at the airport. After three years and the pandemic, they couldn’t recognize me with a mask ."

Video shows sweet moment lady flew into a US state to surprise her dad participating in a Marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady treated her father participating in a marathon in Chicago, US to a pleasant surprise that melted hearts.

She left San Diego, US where she was for Chicago where the long-distance running was taking place.

In a heartwarming video, her dad noticed someone by the roadside cheering him and moved closer to find out that it is his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng