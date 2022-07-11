Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has shared a photo of the moment his daughter asked him to bless everyone at a supermarket

Apparently, the father and daughter visited a mall and after they entered a store, the little girl asked her father to give everyone money

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere while sharing the photo on facebook, stated that "blood is truly thicker than water"

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has disclosed the remarkable thing his little daughter did at a mall.

The apostle shared a photo of his daughter whispering to him at a mall while revealing what she told him.

According to the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), his daughter asked him to give out money to everyone working there.

OPM pastor's little daughter advises her dad to gift cash to everyone at a store Photo Credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

Source: Facebook

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Do you know what she was telling me ? She said, Dad give all this people working in this shop money. Exactly what I love doing anytime I enter any shop to buy something.

I dash every staff on duty money. Because I was once like them with a very small salary. And each time I receive tips from a customer, it goes a very long way to help me. Blood is truly thicker than water."

Nigerians react

Chi Chi said:

"Like father like daughter by the grace of God you will do more than your father , may the grace of God continue to keep you our princess."

Ogadinma Osimiri noted:

"Like father like daughter. She will do even more than her Dad by God's special grace. Amen."

Nweze Nweze reacted:

"Greater work you will do Princess Chibuzor. Our power pack princess."

Chinwendu Smith stated:

"She is kindhearted and lovely like her father. Like father like ❤️daughter."

Kenneth Anyanwu noted:

"Like father like daughter. God bless you more."

Pastor offers late Deborah Samuel's parents new home, siblings scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries identified as Apostle Chubzor Gift Chinyere has offered to help late Deborah Samuel's family relocate to Port Harcourt.

The philanthropist has also offered a new home to the family, assuring that they won't pay house rent forever.

He also spoke about getting a new job for the slain student's dad and opening a shop for her mother, Alheri Emmanuel.

Source: Legit.ng