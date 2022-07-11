Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, has finally reacted after some ladies showed their interest in getting married to him

Their appeal to tie the knot with the actor came after OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere, promised to sponsor the wedding of the actor

Aguba, in his response, advised the ladies to keep searching for the 'best' man for them because God is yet to appoint a woman for him

Trending Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, has dished out a message to ladies who have been expressing their desire to get married to him.

Aguba, who was once homeless, became the talk of the town after apostle Chibuzor Chinyere gave him a house and promised to sponsor his wedding.

Following this, several ladies have been sharing photos and videos on Facebook announcing their interest in marrying Aguba.

One of the ladies shared photos of herself doing house chores while referring to herself as a wife material who's worthy to take care of the actor.

Reacting to this, Aguba has however advised the ladies to keep on searching for the best partner. According to Aguba, he's searching for the best woman for him and he trusts God to appoint for him when it's time.

In his words:

"My word for them is that let them find their own best. I'm looking for my own best. At the right time, God will point the right one for me."

People react to Aguba's message to suitors

Chioma Okeke said:

"Aguba is now a chairman o."

Jerry Onasi reacted:

"The man is so smart. He said God will appoint for him. He knows that most of these women are just gold diggers."

Caramel Chike noted:

"Ladies go an rest. Aguba is waiting on God. Your plans to sck him dry will not work."

Samson Great stated:

"Aguba the man. Your story has changed for good o."

"He will have to chose between me and you": Two ladies compete over actor Aguba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two beautiful Nigerian ladies have tackled each other on Facebook over veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

This is coming shortly after OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere promised to sponsor the wedding of the actor and pay bride price.

One of the ladies identified as Ella Ada shared photos of herself sweeping and cooking at her compound.

