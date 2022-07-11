A hilarious video making rounds online has captured the moment a mother pranked her little daughter

The funny mother lied to her daughter that a neighbor and her baby were disturbing and she needed help to deal with them

Reacting to her mum's plea, the little girl quickly stood up, wore her shoes and got ready to follow her mum to their neighbor's house

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a hilarious mother pranking her daughter to beat up people for her.

In the video, the mother told her daughter that her neighbor was disturbing with her babygirl, and she needed help to beat them up.

She asked her daughter to wear her shoes and follow her to their neighbor's house to help her out.

Reacting to this, the little stopped what she was doing and stood up from her bed. She then dashed to the closet to wear her shoes, after which, she showed her mother some fighting skills.

Her mother immediately burst into laughter when her daughter began to show her wresting skills. The video was shared on TikTok by @loveasandies.

TikTok users react to the video

@malome_dollar said:

" She’s so adorable and just made my day. She just gained a follower. ♥️."

@gocyncyn stated:

"It’s the rain boots for me, she’s ready for the storm ok !!!"

@benclinton__ noted:

"O no she was ready for war. that other girl should thank her God this was a prank ."

@georgelucas755 reacted:

"Does she understand that you might win some and you might lose some ? ."

@elannadelrey commented:

"This killed me LMAO this was the best reaction it need to go viral lol . It’s the I understand."

@zuzole_m added:

"I understand no I am screaming ."

