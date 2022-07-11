A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her time with Burna Boy during a meet and greet event

After hugging the musician, the Last Last singer with an excited face signed his album copy the lady presented to him

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that they would have really loved to meet the musician

A young Nigerian lady and content creator with the handle @tinathecreator__ has shared a video showing the moment he met Burna Boy.

In the clip, the lady walked to where the Last Last crooner was sitting at an event organised for him and his fans.

People said that Burna Boy looks really cute. Photo source: TikTok/@tinathecreator

Excited Burna Boy

On getting to him, the musician stood up and they both hugged. After some small talks, the lady presented Burna Boy's album and the Kilometre singer appended his signature.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the musician really looks cute. Words layered on the video read:

"POV: you just met Burna Boy."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with more than 1000 comments.

L said:

"He looks intense but in a good way."

Aliyah said:

"Ngl he looking kinda good here."

s m a v o o said:

"you’re too calm I would’ve jumped over the table."

Dawnieee said:

"Not burna looking more excited."

NaijaaByNature said:

"burna could not look at me like that! meet & greet would be over for everyone."

user7858107524354 said:

"U remained composed. Would’ve jumped on his lap asap."

Omo naija<3 said:

"If stefflondon don’t want him I don’t mind having him."

Oyinbo man cried during performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the dream of the oyinbo man who cried while Burna Boy performed finally came true.

A latest video shared by him on TikTok showed the moment the Kilometre crooner brought him up on stage and they hugged.

Another part of the clip has him making a video of himself at the backstage as he enjoyed the remainder of the show from there. It must have been a beautiful experience for him.

