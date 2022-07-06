Popular pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries, has reacted after ladies showed interest in marrying actor Aguba

In a memo shared via OPM's official page on Facebook, the pastor listed out four conditions for the ladies to look into

One of the conditions state that the lady must live with the actor for 10 years after marriage without any chance of separation

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has released four conditions for the intending wife of popular Nigerian actor, Kenneth Aguba.

This is coming shortly after two ladies engaged in an online brouhaha over the actor and tackled themselves.

One of the ladies shared photos of herself doing house chores but this didn't go well with her rival who took to the comment section to warn her against having feelings for Aguba.

Apostle Chibuzor gives four conditions to intending wife of Aguba

However, in a post shared on Facebook, Apostle Chibuzor through his Church's page revealed four conditions for the ladies.

In his words:

"Breaking!Any beautiful lady that says she is ready to marry the actor, OPM will sponsor such marriage free of charge but, with terms and conditions.

Below are the conditions of marriage;

1. You must live with him for ten years after wedding without separation or divorce. Meaning; both of you must live together for 10 years. After 10 years, you are free to either remain in marriage or divorce.

2. You shall operate a joint account for the business OPM is opening for both of you .Meaning; For any bank withdrawals, both of you must go to the bank together.

3. You must never deny him access to perform his conjugal rights after wedding.

4. A team from the church would be visiting your home once in a month to ensure that everything is going on well and peaceful.

For any lady that agrees to these conditions, send your phone number so we can commence the marriage process then, move forward."

Reacting to this, Ezugwu Sandra said:

"Chai,E Don seet ooooo. I love this movie oo."

Okonkwo stated:

"What pastor is trying to say is if you wish to divorce not actually a must that you will divorce."

Charity Chukwude reacted:

"No be small thing . Nwoke mgbagbuowa."

Augustine Okoronkwo noted:

"It seems like this girl is from the sister fellowship group of carry me dey go,Jesus carry me dey go my husband house. I laugh in Biafra language!"

