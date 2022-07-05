Nollywood actor Itele D Icon appears to have moved past the drama of the past few days as it regards his ex-wife and children

The movie star took to his Instagram page with a post admitting that he has learned from his mistakes and would now use the experiences to his advantage

To drive his point even farther, the King of Thieves movie star posted a photo in which he was spotted rocking a cool " super dad " shirt

" " Fans and colleagues in the industry who followed the drama were spotted in the comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini aka Itele D Icon has had a challenging past few days, but the movie star weathered the storm to the best of his capabilities.

Recall that trouble started for the actor after a controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover, called him out for abandoning his ex-wife and mother of four of his kids.

Itele D Icon rocks special super dad shirt. Photo: @iteledicon01

Things got even more heated for the actor after a good Samaritan visited the abandoned family members and shared a video showing their terrible living conditions.

Although defensive at first, Itele eventually came around on social media to admit that he was wrong and promised to do the needful as it concerns the welfare of his family.

Now that the storm has seemingly passed for the actor, he took to his Instagram page with a post noting that people must learn to admit their mistakes and eventually turn the experiences to advantages.

The actor equally posted a photo of himself in a t-shirt that had the words “super dad” boldly written on it.

Social media users react

sirwhiteworld said:

"From now on u are my best celeb so far, God bless, but please tell those yeyebrities to change there character.. Ire oo."

iampeterpraiz said:

"I won’t stop loving you man!! I celebrate your courage❤️."

1303bales_arena_backup said:

"In life we learn everyday and any mistakes of our past should not limit our doing better tomorrow, God gat you and your children is coming to make you proud cos u sure a real super dad."

jumm575 said:

"You have done that already... Keep being a super dad❤️."

Itele takes ex-wife and kids shopping

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Itele D Icon took to his Instagram page with an update for fans and supporters who followed his family drama.

Apparently, the actor swung into action and decided to take his ex-wife and their four children on a shopping spree.

A video posted captured the excited woman and her kids checking out new clothes at a fashion store.

