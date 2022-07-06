A Nigerian kid in a school uniform trying hard to sing Asake's PBUY song has gotten much love on social media

Standing behind her mother, she went through the song, jumbling the words together in a very funny way

Many TikTok users took to her mother's comment section to commend the kid as they tagged Asake

A young mother of two shared a TikTok video of one of her kids singing Asake's Peace Be Unto You (PBUY).

The kid was standing behind her mother in the car as she mixed up the lyrics. She was in a school uniform with her bag behind her.

Many people tagged Asake to the video. Photo source: @asakemusic, TikTok/@arinola

Source: UGC

Tag Asake to her video

As she sang, the kid kept rocking her head from side to side, showing she was really enjoying the song despite not getting the words correctly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While the kid was singing, the mother stayed still. Many TikTok users asked the mother to go tag Asake online.

Watch the video below:

At at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Beatrice said:

"British yoruba accent."

Slaywith_priti dhamie said:

"Post her on ig and tag Asake, this pretty baby sang it well."

yekiniwakilat said:

"It’s the emi osha pomo part for me, awwnn."

Sydneylee001 said:

"U just made my mum smile today, thanks angel."

marveh12 said:

"Osha Pomo… she’s cute tho."

{Ruby} said:

"She now knows the lyrics better than me."

user3813446839034 said:

"Asake is even influencing the young ones with his vibes."

Another kid sang PBUY

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed a Nigerian kid singing PBUY song as he jumped around in a parlour.

The boy was watching a movie on TV before the song started playing. As soon as PBUY came on, he went galloping around as he sang along.

An adult who was behind the camera had his legs stretched out on a centre table. The kid impressed many people with his grasp of the lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng