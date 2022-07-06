A short video has shown the moment the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, met two men at the airport and had conversation with them

After they had both knelt to greet the king, one of them stretched out his hand to him for a handshake

The king and people around laughed at the man's lack of respect or ignorance of the Warri kingdom traditions

A video has shown the moment a man wanted to shake Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at the airport.

It happen when the king was walking out at the arrival section and two men approached him and went on their knees. Seconds after some small talks, one of them stretched out his hand.

The king laughed when the man offered to shake his hand. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

He wanted to shake king's hand

The person filming the moment could not help but laugh at the man's ignorance. The second man who realised the other person had goofed immediately told him to put his hand down.

The Olu of Warri laughed at the man's ignorance and continued conversation with both of them before walking away.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments and thousands of likes on Instagram.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mikafabrics said:

"Tradition no be for him, baba stretch hand twice."

bellokreb said:

"King for slap am jokingly oooo."

being_mrs_babs said:

"Am sure he doesn’t know the traditions."

petermic_ said:

"these manners should be thought at home to kids. you don't try to shake an elder first even if he's not a king."

presh_boerboels said:

"Tomorrow one person will say he is an icon of humility..."

offdaregoodluck said:

"The king should have exchange the shake the boy present to him.. I don't see anything wrong by giving him the shake.. Jesus humble himself when he came to the world.. Jesus wasn't present himself like a king, Jesus humble himself and serve like a servant.."

President Buhari sent message to Olu of Warri

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri, President Muhammadu Buhari sent his goodwill message to the people and kingdom of Itsekiri.

The president, in a Facebook message released by Femi Adesina, was particularly delighted over the fact that the Kingdom was able to overcome the issues that arose after the initial appointment of the Olu-designate.

President Buhari, therefore, urged members of the royal family to ensure that all other outstanding issues are resolved in the interest of peace.

Source: Legit.ng