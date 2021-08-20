The Itsekiri people deserve a peacemaker as their next Olu of Waari; this much and more was conveyed in President Buhari's recent message to Prince Tsola Emiko

According to the president, the Itsekiris are known for peace in the Delta region and the whole country

This was why Buhari on Friday, August 20, in a brief statement released by Femi Adesina called on Emiko to foster tranquility in his reign

Ahead of the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his goodwill message to the people and kingdom of Itsekiri.

The president, in a Facebook message released by Femi Adesina, was particularly delighted over the fact that the Kingdom was able to overcome the issues that arose after the initial appointment of the Olu-designate.

The president called the Olu-designate to use his intellect to foster peace in Warri Kingdom (Photo: Chris Osa)

President Buhari, therefore, urged members of the royal family to ensure that all other outstanding issues are resolved in the interest of peace, The Nation reports.

The Nigerian leader called on Emiko, who is a political scientist, and management expert, to employ his experience and gift in the service to serve his people and noted that the Itsekiris are naturally known as peacemakers in the Niger Delta region, and throughout the nation generally.

He prayed that the new era "will consolidate on the peace, progress, and prosperity of all members of the Warri Kingdom."

Olu of Warri: Emiko gifts himself Rolls Royce, Bentley worth millions of naira as he prepares for coronation

Meanwhile, Emiko had reportedly gifted himself two brand new cars, a Rolls-Royce and Bentley 2021 model, for his coronation as the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

The customised Rolls-Royce would be used to usher in Emiko as the new king on Saturday, August 21.

It was gathered that the Olu-designate would ride from his seclusion to Warri Club in the Rolls-Royce on the day of his coronation.

Gov Okowa condoles Itsekiris over demise of Olu of Warri

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, April 22, condoled with the Itsekiri people in the state on the passing of their monarch, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri.

Okowa told members of Olu of Warri Advisory Council who visited him at Government House, Asaba, that the departed Olu was an epitome of peace who built bridges across ethnic divides in the country.

