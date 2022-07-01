Social media users are celebrating a pretty woman who is retiring from service after teaching for nearly 40 years

This came after the woman identified as Victoria Den Ouden shared a tweet, indicating that she is retiring

Her tweet quickly blew up as many tweeps took to the comment section to pour encomiums on her for her service

Twitter users have taken some time out to celebrate a teacher who is retiring after many years of service.

The long-serving teacher, Victoria Den Ouden stirred positive reactions after saying she has been teaching since 1983.

After nearly 40 years in the teaching profession, Victoria announced that she was retiring from duty much to the admiration of many tweeps.

Sharing her tweet, she wrote:

"I started teaching in 1983 and today is my last day. I'm retired!!! Please send some love."

Many Twitter users thereafter engaged massively with her tweet, wishing her well in her future endeavours.

The engagement on Victoria's tweet elicited another response from her:

"Wow! I never expected this kind of response. It’s wild! Thank you to everyone for your well wishes. Please also do so for all the teachers in your community, especially those still in the profession. I will indeed enjoy my retirement - relaxing and exploring new opportunities."

See the full tweet below:

Social media reactions

@elsayedh56 said:

"Thank you for your work in preparing all the generations that flowed through classes.. I have a sense of reverence for all my teachers starting from my formative years in the primary school who taught me how to read and right and nourished my curious mind."

Muhammad Tahir Abbasi Bakhshi Naqshbandi

@Tahir_Bakhshi said:

"You have dedicated a precious part of your life for a noble cause, love your dedication and consistency. Kind regards."

@ps_lukwago said:

"A teacher in one country is a teacher for the whole world, because the products impact the entire humanity. Even his Holiness Pope Francis was taught by a teacher."

