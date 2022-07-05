Automobile enthusiasts have showered accolades on a Nigerian man who built a car with scrap metals

In a viral video, the man was seen driving his car around as people watched him in amazement

Social media users have showered accolades on him with some of them appealing to the Government to take his skills seriously

A video of a creative young man driving a car which he made out of condemned iron has gone viral online.

The young man was spotted in a video cruising around town with his newly built car while people watched and smiled at him.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified Nigerian constructed the car from abandoned iron and scrap metals.

People react to the video

Social media users have showered praises on the young man over his creativity.

While some advised him to pursue his craft and take it seriously, others praised him for not being ashamed to drive the car around. The video was shared by @krakstv on Instagram.

Jackson said:

"Oga this is a very serious craft. Take it seriously. You will really be great in future."

Somaina Ibe reacted:

"Wow this is so great to watch. U sabi o."

Chinenye Ana commented:

"People get talent Sha. U just calm down make this car. I never even make anything before."

Sara Danas added:

"This is really applaudable. The fact that it can even move. You just need to learn how to decorate the outside and you're perfect and good to go."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian genius has made good use of metal waste by recycling it to construct a beautiful vehicle. Legit.ng came across the story of the genius after a video of him riding the scrap metal car around his community surfaced online.

The unidentified man was filmed by members of community as he showed it off for all to see.

In the video, it could be seen that the car was made of metal all through except for the tyres and other parts that could not be made with metal.

