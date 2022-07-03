A video of a young man with an amazing makeup skill has got people praising him online after looking like Michael Jackson

The man used his costuming talent to look exactly like the late pop star as many said they could not tell if he was fake

Among those who reacted to his clip were those who said he should go into the street looking the star to get people's reactions

A man has wowed people with his amazing makeup skill as he transformed his face to look like the legend pop star, Michael Jackson.

At the beginning of the clip, he looked clean shaven before he set down to work. After applying what look like an adhesive on his head, he wore a wig.

Perfect resemblance

The man drew his eyebrows into perfect shapes that would make him look like the late star. When he was done, he put on a black suit and white shirt, striking a resemblance to Michael Jackson.

Many people who reacted to his video said that they are wowed by his transformation skill. Some even said he somewhat look like the star without makeup.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Serious Moonlight said:

"It’s crazy how good this is!"

Paula Beales said:

"Wow that's amazing well done you."

GrowingAmelia said:

"I love the exact moment that I can see his face in yours. Its the eyes first and them Boom Michael Jackson."

Kim said:

"Can you please go around like this in public and get peoples reactions."

Wendz said:

"Wow! You need to walk the streets dressed as Michael just casually doing your grocery shopping."

Angeline said:

"That’s talent right there. That’s amazing, how long does it take for you to do that? FANTASTIC work."

