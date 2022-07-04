A young lady has been praised on social media following her kind act toward a woman who hawks with her kid

She had put them to a test as she faked being stranded and in need of cash to continue her journey

The hawker and her mum helped the lady and were rewarded with a year's house rent and some cash

Netizens have hailed a lady after she offered N5k and also paid a year's house rent for a woman who hawks with her daughter to make ends meet.

The kindhearted lady who is a content creator had approached the woman's daughter hawking along the road and faked needing N50 to continue her journey.

The kind lady paid a year's house rent for the hawker. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jojooflele

In the touching TikTok video, the little girl gave the lady N50 and while the stranger was expressing her appreciation another N50 was added to it.

This is as the girl's mum noticed what was happening and added to her daughter's cash gift to the lady.

The lady then revealed that it was a prank and gave the woman N5k which equates to the total sum she makes in a day. The overjoyed hawker dropped her wares to dance in appreciation.

She then followed them home and gave the woman N30k for her house rent for a year.

The woman went wild with emotion.

Social media users hail her

Miss A J B said:

"The woman is so kind and have a very good heart she has trained the daughter to be kind to people."

Tommy-n said:

"Of recent i discovered something,,I discovered less opportune people have good and rich heart than the so called rich people thanks sister."

Muhammad _gallery said:

"Sister I love the way you help people I love, i alway watch your video on tik tok , your videos make me so happy the way you help @jojooflele."

vickymike105 said:

"This is what God blesses people for, that is to bless others. God will continue to bless u."

Esther Christelle Elias615 said:

"Thank you so much dear for what you have done for this mama. thank you."

