An energetic mum has gone viral on social media after a video showed her digging it out on the dance floor

The mum who was in wrapper distracted the attention of the cameraman who left every other thing to focus on her

Social media users are currently reacting heavily to the video with some asking why the talented mum was not showered with cash

A talented woman has attracted the attention of dance lovers on social media after a video showed her dancing in public.

The mum who was in wrapper could not allow the music playing on loud speaks to go to waste as she quickly jumped on it with gusto.

The woman danced like a pro. Photo credit: Ogbeni_Peter.

In the 35 seconds video shared on Twitter by @Ogbeni_Peter, the energetic woman danced like a youth.

The event where she danced appeared to be a wedding as she distracted the cameraman who immediately focused the camera on her.

Young ladies at the event watched with keen interest and excitement as the woman continued to do her impressive moves.

Social media reactions

@Deborahmoses_s said:

"Her name is J-Swarg. She's very good with anchoring Yoruba alaga iduro and ijoko in weddings. Also very good with Anchoring wedding Reception, events and all."

@jayythedope said:

"Normally, this woman deserves to be sprayed a lot of money, but no!!! There’s no man around and women only collect."

@ClaretUchechi said:

"Don't be quick to judge. Maybe they are not allowed to spray money. Like for instance, if you attend a Jehovah witness wedding, you can't spray money but you are allowed to give money In envelope and other gifts."

@letter_frm_dele said:

"If you watch that video you’ll see that the men didn’t notice her dancing but the women watched on. If it were men that were watching them for spray something, that’s the tweet."

Lady dances to Sungba by Olodaemi Asake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady took over wedding dance with her vibrant energy.

The young lady danced alongside a man but she was clearly the star on stage.

As they shook their waists to Sungba by Ololademi Asake, the guests at the wedding were held spellbound.

