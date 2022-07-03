A video of a young lady rocking her boyfriend's clothes to see which goes well with her physique has stirred reactions

The lady gave different poses while wearing each, making many people come to the conclusion that most look good on her

Among those who reacted to the clip were people who said that her boyfriend must be a fashionista going by his choice of wears

A video of a young Nigerian lady trying out her boyfriend's clothes to see the one that best fits her has got many people's reactions.

In the clip, the lady packed all the clothes in a bunch before trying them on. As she wore each, she struck different poses.

People said the everything she put on fitted her well. Photo source: TikTok/@prettyolinar0

Source: UGC

She looks good in all

As she put on different outfits, she matched them with good shoes and sneakers. One would think the clothes were bought with her body shape in mind.

The lady also rocked her lover's casuals. She was very confident and comfortable in all the wears and many agreed.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of views.

Below are some of the reactions:

stay_wicked05 said:

"Forget about your boyfriend clothes omo you get dress sense."

VICKYBELLA said:

"No vex oo, you bf get boutique."

PAULINA said:

"Just park everything dey go your house everything fit you."

Chinabebe said:

"the 3rd one and 5th one suits u more better."

Michael RichWay said:

"See how the shoe big for your leg."

Ann Nina said:

"Ur bf na drip lord I hail am."

rukkyempire34 said:

"u look beautiful and handsome in all of them."

Mark Welsh said:

"off a Truth I was just smiling watching this very video. All the dress fit you."

yourvillagepeople_ said:

"Una go still break up."

Lady wore her parents' clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady called Bali on TikTok got people praising her for trying out her parents' clothes in their house and rocking them stylishly.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady packed the clothes she would be wearing into a lump, informing her audience that she wants to see which one fits well.

When the lady wore her father's agbada and matched it with a cap, she looked as if the attire was made for her.

Source: Legit.ng