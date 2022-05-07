A video of a mother and her baby kid having a serious conversation as if they could understand themselves went viral

In the clip, the mother complained to the kid about how she embarrassed her and was crying all through while they were out

Many social media users who reacted to the video found it very cute and funny at the same time

A video shared by Tunde Ednut has shown the moment a woman sat with her toddler and had a serious conversation as if the kid could hear.

During their conversation, the mother told the kid that the last place they visited, the baby was the only one crying.

The mother conversed with the baby as if she is an adult. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

You were just crying

The mother said that she was embarrassed at their outing as nothing was wrong with her, and neither was her diaper soiled.

She said:

"...you everybody was checking what was wrong with you... You made me feel like I don't even know what was wrong with you."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

calabar_chic said:

"Person wey Don plan next cry for 1am…just wait for it."

adestitoali said:

"The baby is a good listener,I love her n shes so cute n beautiful."

jeffjeychris said:

"Seems like the baby understands what the mother is saying."

appletop_enuguproperties said:

"She is even responding."

abisolasmusic said:

"Omo make this pikin just talk 'Ehhen na'."

majorphylix said:

"Mama dey think of the next location to Disgrace you again."

engr_rique said:

"see as she concentrate like say she know Wetin her mama Dey talk."

arigoldemmanuel_ said:

"This one dun get gossip mate."

0xtobi said:

"I love when babies are spoken to seriously."

chixonnexus said:

"For the baby mind 'I go still embarrass again, save ur strength'."

Source: Legit.ng