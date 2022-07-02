Ghanaian Thomas Amoani has emerged as the Overall Best Economics Student at Brunel University London in the UK

The alumnus of the Presbyterian Senior High School, Adeiso, achieved 8As in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Amoani was captured walking across the stage at the prestigious university to receive the award

Thomas Amoani, a Ghanaian who achieved 8As at the Presbyterian Senior High School, Adeiso, has emerged as the Overall Best Economics Student at Brunel University London.

The prodigy achieved excellent grades in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a feat that earned him a scholarship from President Akufo-Addo to study in the United Kingdom (UK).

Amoani has elevated the country's image with another achievement at Brunel University, where he won Overall Best Economics Student.

Photos of Thomas Amoani. Credit: Kwahu Ambassador

Source: UGC

Moment he was given the honour

A video shared by Kwahu Ambassador, seen by Legit.ng on Facebook, spotlights the moment Amoani walked across the stage to receive the honour.

Several internet users have showered him with accolades for making himself and the country proud.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ghanaians react to Amoani's achievement.

Kofi Nyarko Osei said:

''God bless you. God bless The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.''

Ackrong Stephen commented:

''You're doing great work. Kudos, Perscoba.''

Enoch Asamoah Fosu said:

''That is the benefit of the FSHS God bless Nana Addo.''

Bra Prince Legacy commented:

''Congratulations to him and God bless you too.''

