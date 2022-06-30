Prominent engineer and industrialist, Alfred Okoigun, has bagged an Honourary Doctorate Degree from FUPRE

Alfred secured the degree because of his positive impact on people through humanitarian and philanthropic activities to mankind

High class individuals in Nigeria arrived Delta state, Nigeria, to grace the occasion on Saturday, 18th of June, 2022

An engineer, Alfred Irabor Okoigun, has been awarded with an Honourary Doctorate Degree by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE ).

National and international elites stormed Effurun, in Delta State, to take part in the ocassion which took place on Saturday, the 18th of June, 2022.

Speaking on the honorary degree conferred to the smart philanthropist, Architect Charles Majoroh, President-General Worldwide, Government College Old Boys Association, stated that it's a well deserved award.

Alfred Okoigun receives honorary doctorate degree Photo Credit: @First weekly magazine

Source: UGC

Reports gathered that the hardworking engineer has secured major achievements in the field of engineering, Oil and Gas.

Although the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, was not at the ocassion personally, he was duly represented by the Honourable Minister of state Petroleum Resources, His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva.

During the ceremony, a new Chancellor, His Royal Majesty Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo Land was also declared.

A true philanthropist and humanitarian

Alfred has been a hero to both Engineering students and some others who were lucky to have an encounter with him. Through the years, he has made a great name for himself owing to his humanitarian and philanthropic activities in the state.

Alex started a company, Arco Petrochemical Engineering Limited which offers maintenance engineering and consultancy services to the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

Subsequently, he was granted agency representation by Nuovo Pignone; a 100% owned subsidiary of the ENI Group (now owned by General Electric).

While he was in charge, Arco Petrochemical Engineering Company Plc transformed into Arco Group Plc.

Alfred said his vision was to create a remarkable and sustainable company that would be better than how his predecessors left it.

Engr. Okoigun has been tagged a “Role Model” by the Engineering Society of the University of Lagos whose members have been greatly touched by his philanthropic activities.

Okoigun has offered scholarships to best Engineering students in both PTI and UNILAG. He also spearheaded the Nigerian Excellence in Science and Technology (NEST) Award in UK, which helped excellent and hardworking Nigerians.

