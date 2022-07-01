A lady, Reybecar, has narrated heartbreaking story about her boyfriend who hurt her badly despite the good she did for him

Reybecar's lover got involved in an accident and she took great care of him but after he recovered, he cheated on her

In her tweet, she disclosed that they had dated for about two months before he got into an accident which left him on a wheelchair

A pretty lady named Reybecar has vented her anger on Twitter after her boyfriend whom she took care of for months, cheated on her.

Reybecar in a recent tweet which she shared via her official account, revealed that her boyfriend had gotten into a major accident just two months after they started dating.

Following his accident, he was confined to a wheel chair for about four months and she took care of him during those terrible months of his life.

Lady calls out boyfriend for cheating Photo Credit: @reybecar

Source: Twitter

The young man subsequently got better and was afterwards discharged from the hospital.

Sadly, according to Reybecar, the first thing he did after he left the hospital, was to cheat on her.

In Reybecar's words:

"I dated my bf for 6 months, on the 2nd month of our relationship he got into an accident and was wheel in chair for 4 months, during those months I was there for him and all, long story cut short, he got back to his feet last week the first thing he had to do was to cheat on me."

Twitter users console Reybecar

Raymond Wise said:

"It's the nature of a man to cheat, Cheat on you those not mean ,He is done with you,las las he go still engage you an married. Wise up ,this is Africa an this is how things are playing in Africa for men."

Busayo stated:

"I'm so sorry you had to go through this,please is there any other way you can break his leg again?Just pretend as if you're learning how to drive and jam him from behind ."

Adeola remarked:

"If you care too much for some men,,,they wil take you for granted!!"

Dreamz noted:

"I'm so sorry babe. But men would always be men."

Ebube Nna added:

"Lmao but it's not fake when it's a man telling it, regardless of how ridiculous it is. Funny!"

Source: Legit.ng