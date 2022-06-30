A short black lady sparked mixed reactions after she rejected a handsome white boy's offer for a date

In the viral video, the adamant lady said she won't date him because she doesn't like a pimple face

When quizzed further by the white boy, she added that her dislike for his toes is also part of reasons she won't date him

A video of a shot black lady rejecting a white boy's date offer has got many persons talking.

The white boy who is a content creator had shared a video of his conversation with the lady on TikTok which had started with him asking her if she would like to date him.

She refused his date offer. Photo Credit: TikTok/@codypremer

Source: UGC

Without hesitation, the lady replied him that she wouldn't consider dating him because he has a pimple on the face and she doesn't like a pimple face.

When pressed further by the boy, she went on to express her dislike for his toes.

According to her, his toe didn't look normal to her because they are too long, especially the middle one.

She advised him to cut them off, a suggestion he laughed about.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

Angry Angie said:

"He asked if she would date him. She said no. He asked why. Brought it on himself."

veejawenstaycbex said:

"This could have gone wrong in sooo many ways if the guy decided to retaliate."

Lu said:

" People with a lot wrong always have a lot to say they project their insecurities so they can feel better."

sbethNy said:

"I think maybe she’s one of those girls that was bullied all thru school & her way of coping was to BECOME the bully as an adult."

Rob .C said:

"I mean, she isnt really mean, he asked she answered, i dont see a problem here."

Source: Legit.ng