A white man went wild with excitement on seeing two black acquaintances pounding fufu with so much energy

The Norwegian identified as Mr Habibi recorded the men as they prepared the popular African cuisine

Habibi looked forward to consuming the meal, saying goodbye to his skinny physique and preparing to develop African muscles

The process of getting smooth fufu requires a lot of pounding with a mortar and pestle, an energetic necessary lovers of the popular African cuisine are familiar with, but this was exciting to a white man named Habibi.

Mr Habibi, a Norwegian content creator, took to his TikTok handle to share a video of two black acquaintances pounding fufu.

Mr Habibi was excited at the way they pounded the fufu. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mr.abbosii

The excited white man went on to show the soup that would be used in eating the fufu when it is ready.

Habibi chanted and cheered the men as they pounded fufu and looked forward to eating the meal.

The funny TikToker said he can't wait to get rid of his skinny nature and take on some African muscles.

The men reacted with welcoming smiles and poses as they resumed pounding the fufu.

Social media reactions

@kinghashthattag said:

"See Fufu doing what United Nations cannot do.... Uniting Countries/races!"

@iochanya_ said:

"You can tell he loves him some fufu I mean who doesn’t love premium enjoyment???"

@mosesdee1 said:

"Even me sef nah so I miss fufu.... Anytime I see better fufu chop the excitement that comes with it no be here!!! I miss Nigeria!!!"

@mcmakopolo1 said:

"Apart from the fact that the guy got his own natural vibes … Africans especially Nigerians got this effect on people….. this is how excited I get when food don done does days."

@alexandratessy said:

"Them don tell this one say e go perform well if he eats fufu who deceive am like this?"

Oyinbos line up to patronise Nigerian's 'mama put' abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that white folks had thronged a Nigerian man 'mama put' to buy jollof rice.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant.

In a short chat with Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with one other person, but that he now runs it alone.

Azeez said:

"I'm from Lagos, Surulere. We live in London so we decided to bring food to the city. We were two when we started but now, I'm running myself."

