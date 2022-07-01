Social media users have reacted to a trending video showing a worried-looking Nigerian kid

Like an adult with huge responsibilities, the kid in a singlet and pants sat with his left hand on his chin

While some netizens made jokes about the boy's look, others wondered what many have contributed to it

A Nigerian lady has stirred hilarious reactions after she shared a video of a kid with worry written on his face and in an unusual position.

While sharing the clip on TikTok, the lady described the boy as her nephew, stating that his, ''head don full.''

The kid looked worried. Photo Credit: TikTok/@hype.splen_gee, Larry Williams & Associates

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, the kid who sported a singlet on pants rested on an adult's hand with his left hand on his chin.

His face looked like an adult who is drowning in a pool of family responsibilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Responding to hilarious comments that greeted the clip, the lady who shared it said that her nephew was actually tired and that it happened during a road trip. She said:

"Exactly!! This was during a road trip and the road was rough . He was tired."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

KING_TOSMOND said:

"After eating everything and still want more but mummy said we will soon get home I will cook."

Gloria said:

"Thinking of how to scatter the house immediately he reach house."

Lare May said:

"The way I dey look this boy, e go dey scatter house, so I guess he's strategizing."

Isaac Newton said:

"Bro is thinking about his future, the girls, fast cars, Luxurious lifestyle, everything."

BOSS D said:

"He don chop bby food tire , he don dey reason wen una go bring better eba nd egwusi soup make he chop ."

Video of frowning Nigerian baby causes a stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that mixed reactions had trailed a video of a frowning Nigerian baby.

As the kid opened her eyes and stared around for a while, she immediately wore a frown and remained in that countenance like someone who was vexed.

The little baby's attitude left netizens wondering if she's a reincarnation of the family's supposed deceased grandmother.

The recorder of the video was obviously stunned by the kid's countenance and shared it on social media.

Source: Legit.ng