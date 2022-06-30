A Nigerian man could not control his emotions after an oyinbo man shared a short video of a pothole

In the video, the oyinbo man maintained that it was the biggest pothole he has ever seen in his life

Nigerians have reacted to the video with most of them are advising the white man to visit their country

A hilarious video of an oyinbo man talking about a pothole has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on social media.

In the video making the rounds online, the oyinbo man claimed that he has never seen a pothole as big as that.

He shared a video of the pothole which apparently looked really small from the perspective of Nigerians.

Oyinbo man shares video of biggest pothole Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Reacting to the video shared by @yabaleftonline, a Nigerian man who was totally speechless, burst into serious laughter while watching the oyinbo man speak.

Nigerians pen down hilarious comments

Some people have advised the white man to come down to Nigeria if he wants to see bigger ones.

Abimbola said:

"Oga na this thing you dey call big pothole? E be like say you never enter Nigeria before."

Adenike Moses reacted:

"If you come to Nigeria you will be so ashamed of making such a false proclamation on social media."

Joel Achuka commented:

"Oga try come ABA or ijebu-ode you will never say this again. that thing na just a scratch for road. Nothing serious please."

Kenny Omachie noted:

"Must be ment. What do you mean by biggest pothole you have ever seen.. this one na pothole?"

