A white lady got massive reactions online after she sang Zazo Zeh song so well in a short Tik Tok video

Many people who reacted to her video said she even knows the lyrics than those who are Nigerians

There were people who jokingly took jibes at her mispronunciation of some Yoruba words while she was singing Olamide's verse of the song

Portable's Zazo Zeh is not a trendy song, it is has become a badge for a new movement in the Nigerian music industry. It even has its peculiar dance moves.

A viral Tik Tok video has shown a white lady singing the song word for word with her foreign accent. Her performance wowed many online.

The way she sang the song amazed many people online. Photo source: zazu_portable_01, TikTok/@mr_classick

Source: Instagram

Her performance was sterling

Despite mispronouncing words like "daju" and "kala", the lady rapped Olamide's hook in the song pretty well.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

As she sang, she complemented her show with the right facial expressions that show she was really into the song.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oladapo Omoniyi said:

"Yoruba naa your mate?"

stinveins said:

"This one off me...... she really tried."

Samuel Aremu195 said:

"Naija don Grace forward#somuchchivers."

user3466182981168 said:

"Chai you try in fact, you're doing well."

brainydot said:

"Wow, she got it all, and that's so amazing..."

@eni_____ola said:

"Swear She know d song pass m sef."

Lady danced to Rema's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a white lady, Kacy Rondeau, stirred massive reactions online after she showed off her dance moves to Rema's new song, Calm Down.

As the song played on, the lady danced with so much energy that wowed her many followers on Tik Tok.

Kacy demonstrated great flexibility in sync with the song that you would think she is Nigerian. The lady also did the popular hand moves.

Three ladies with crazy dance moves

In other news, three ladies became the centre of interesting comments online after they showed off some crazy dance moves.

In a clip that went viral, the ladies went into some kind of spiritual convulsion as they started making different funny faces.

Source: Legit.ng