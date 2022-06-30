A Nigerian man blessed a beautiful woman with N10,000 cash after she showed a rare form of kindness to him

The young man faked being blind and promised to give N10,000 to anyone who would help him cross the road

After failed attempts to make people help him, a beautiful young lady with a fine body stature helped him

A Nigerian content creator identified as Ositapopcorn has once again melted hearts with a new video.

The TikTok star who's well known for pranking people and gifting them money in the end, gifted a woman N10,000 after she offered to help him.

Osita pretended to be blind and approached the woman to help him cross the road.

Lady receives N10,000 from kind man Photo Credit: @ositapopcorn

This was after he had met some other strangers on the road who turned down his request immediately.

The lady without hesitation held his hands and crossed the road.

Kind woman receives N10,000

Following her rare gesture, Osita offered her the N10,000 and she was so shocked. She asked him what he wanted in return and he said nothing. She took the money from him and expressed her gratitude.

Reacting to the video, @successcloud said:

"That word she said broke my heart. I’m sure a lot of people has asked her for something in return. God bless both of you."

@thewantednana reacted:

"She is so educated and her dark beauty and shape she could be a model ."

@nanaakua7881 stated:

"I think the money was really meant for her,cos this was a simple task for any human .the world is really changing ooo.God help us."

@oddgagirl commented:

"my heart broke when she said what do you want in return."

@preciousmarfo213 stated:

"Who noticed the kid wanted to help but his mom dragged him away."

